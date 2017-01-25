Govt releases final norms for determining POEM

The government on Tuesday released final guidelines for determination of Place of Effective Management (POEM) for business in India. The new guidelines, which will be effective from beginning of financial year 2016-17, shall not apply to companies having turnover or gross receipts of Rs 50 crore or less in a financial year and are aimed at reining in tax evasion by shell companies.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said that these guidelines are not intended to cover foreign companies or to tax their global income, merely on the ground of presence of permanent establishment or business connection in India. To prevent discretionary action by tax officers, the department has mandated that the assessing officer will seek approval from principal commissioner/ commissioner of income tax before initiating an inquiry and will have to obtain approval from a 3-member collegium of principal commissioners of income tax before holding that POEM of a non-resident firm is in India.

Also, an Active Business Outside India (ABOI) test has been provided, so as not to cover companies outside India which are engaged in active business. “The intent is not to target Indian multinationals which are engaged in business activity outside India. ..,” CBDT said.

As per the guiding principles, POEM is defined as a place where key management and commercial decisions that are necessary for the conduct of the business of an entity as a whole are, in substance, made. POEM was first introduced in Budget 2015 to take effect from April 1, 2015. However, its application was deferred by a year to 2016-17 in Budget last year as only draft guidelines were in place. The draft guidelines were placed in public domain in 2015 for seeking comments from stakeholders and public.

The place where these management decisions are taken would be more important than the place where such decisions are implemented. For the purpose of determination of POEM, it is the substance which would be conclusive rather than the form, the guiding principles by the tax department said.

The guiding principles have provided clarity on the calculation of active and passive income for businesses. A company shall be said to be engaged in “active business outside India” if the passive income is not more than 50 per cent of its total income, less than 50 per cent of its total assets are situated in India, less than 50 per cent of total number of employees are situated in India or are resident in India and the payroll expenses incurred on such employees is less than 50 per cent of its total payroll expenditure, it said.

The guiding principles clarified that day to day routine operational decisions undertaken by junior and middle management shall not be relevant for the purpose of determination of POEM, stating that the key management and commercial decisions are concerned with broader strategic and policy decisions. It said that the head office of a company would be the place where the company’s senior management and their direct support staff are located.

The place of effective management in case of a company engaged in active business outside India shall be presumed to be so if the majority meetings of its board of directors are held outside India.

Tax experts pointed out the delay in issuance of final guidelines for POEM, with the guidelines being released in the tenth month of this financial year.

Tax experts also said that the expectation was that the upcoming Budget will enable direct transition to the concept of controlled foreign corporations and do away with POEM.

“The guiding principles released have a narrower application than what was originally proposed…a passive income exception for interest income of banking and financial institutions has been made alleviating concerns from that industry. In addition controls have been placed over a tax assessing officer triggering these rules…it may be pointed out that the legislative amendment was effective from 1 April 2016 whereas the guidelines are being released only on 24 January, 2017,” Rohinton Sidhwa, partner, Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP said.