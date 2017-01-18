Govt projects: SteelMin for usage of only India-made products

Amid the anaemic growth in steel consumption, steel minister Chaudhary Birender Singh has urged all concerned ministries to use only India-made steel for infrastructure and construction projects of the government. He has also sought a modification in the general financial rules to include life cycle cost analysis in design and planning stage of public projects.

At a consultative committee meeting on Monday, he also said the ministry is exploring new avenues for usage of steel like steel bridges, containers, water tanks and crash barriers. “We have spoken to different central and state governments to enhance usage of steel,” the minister said.

Singh said the ministry has constituted four committees with representatives from INSDAG, steel producers, consultants, architects, users and government authorities to promote steel usage with the mandate of formulating codes and standards, life cycle cost analysis and sustainability, development of designs of various utility structures and skill development in the steel sector.

“Similarly, four task forces have been constituted for increasing steel usage in railways, urban development, road transport and highways and shipbuilding sectors,” he said.

Hoping demands to come from the government’s rural housing project plan, the steel ministry has approached concerned authorities to elaborate on the advantages of steel houses like less erection time, more durability, better flexibility and eco-friendliness. Presentations with prototype designs have been made to key officials of the rural development ministry.

Singh said the road ministry’s plan to reconstruction of 1,500 road bridges, 208 over bridges and the Chardham highway project provide huge opportunity for enhancing steel usage. The ministry and public sector units are working on these opportunities as also in sectors like railways, defence and other manufacturing industries, he said.