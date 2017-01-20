Government plans a pilot project to upgrade NIC district offices

Ravi Shankar Prasad (File Photo) Ravi Shankar Prasad (File Photo)

The government is planning to undertake a pilot project to upgrade 150 district offices of the National Informatics Centre (NIC) during 2017-18, Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Thursday, adding that the ministry would also develop a training module for the NIC officials to keep pace with ever-evolving technologies.

“NIC is the technological bridge of India… I would urge the district information officers (DIOs) to be innovative and proactive. NIC must adopt a transformative approach to make a difference at the grassroots level. I appeal NIC to connect with the Common Service Centres (CSCs), who have successfully provided training on digital payment systems to over 1.96 crore of rural citizens and 6.15 lakh of merchants,” Prasad said, while addressing the National Meet on Grassroot Informatics.

NIC is responsible for operating and maintaining all of the Centre’s online presence including websites of ministries. Prasad also reiterated the need for improvement in the country’s cyber-security infrastructure with the growing proliferation of internet and the recent surge of growth in digital payments services. He said that the government plans to set up a Government Security Operation Centre and a Data Centre for Cloud in Bhopal.