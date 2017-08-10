Govt likely to establish separate board for ITIs: Rajiv Pratap Rudy

The government is considering to establish a national-level examination board for around 23 lakh students of 13,353 industrial training institutes (ITIs) that will be on par with the quality standards of other educational boards including CBSE and ICSE, Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajiv Pratap Rudy said. A proposal for the establishment of a separate board benchmarked with the quality standards was floated by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and it has been accepted by the HRD ministry, he said.

“First time we have decided, and the HRD ministry is on the same page, that we are going to establish a Board for a certification of equivalence of CBSE and ICSE to all these 2.3 million students (in ITIs),” Rudy said.

The government proposed to have a nationwide examination with 70 per cent weightage for technical subjects and 30 per cent for elective subjects, the minister said, adding that the move will be beneficial to link the informal sector with the formal sector. Enlisting defining skills as his biggest challenge since taking over as the minister of skill development, Rudy said their aim is to train 1 crore people over the next three years.

The minister said the National Sample Survey Organisation’s figure of 2.5 per cent skilled workforce in India is “not true” as there are many sectors which have not been captured while arriving at the outcome. The minister added that they have approached NSSO to capture missing sectors for skilled workers in the next series of data. Rudy said the ministry was looking at the services sector “in a big way” towards skilling its workforce to meet the demands of the industry and also linking of short-term skilling with self-financing so that the skilled candidates can arrange finances for their work.

At another event, Rudy said the government is imparting skill-based training for entry-level jobs and employment opportunities for people in the unorganised sector including those seeking to work abroad as drivers and domestic help. “Ideally, such basic skills should be imparted at the school level itself but since it did not happen, it is being taken up separately by the government,” said Rudy while addressing an Assocham Skill India Summit.

With PTI inputs

