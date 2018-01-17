Govt assures N-E states on mobile connectivity

During a conference with representatives of all the N-E states in Guwahati on Tuesday, telecom secretary Aruna Sundararajan emphasised on putting in place a strong and effective institutional mechanism to provide a quantum jump in the digital connectivity status of all the states by March 2019 (File) During a conference with representatives of all the N-E states in Guwahati on Tuesday, telecom secretary Aruna Sundararajan emphasised on putting in place a strong and effective institutional mechanism to provide a quantum jump in the digital connectivity status of all the states by March 2019 (File)

The union government on Tuesday assured the north eastern states on its commitment towards providing digital and mobile connectivity in the region with the department of telecom (DoT) increasing the pace of projects ranging from Bharat Net to installing telecom towers.

DoT, through the comprehensive telecom development programme (CTDP) and Bharat Net, has been trying to provide mobile and digital connectivity in north-east states. During a conference with representatives of all the N-E states in Guwahati on Tuesday, telecom secretary Aruna Sundararajan emphasised on putting in place a strong and effective institutional mechanism to provide a quantum jump in the digital connectivity status of all the states by March 2019.

“She informed that total planned cost of all the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) projects is Rs10,749 crore for N-E states, which is about 1/8th of the total investment planned by the DoT and which is likely to be enhanced to Rs15,000 crore soon,” a statement from DoT said.

