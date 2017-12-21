Government to train 10 lakh textile workers, spend Rs 1,300 crore

It will also be rolled out through the reputed training institutions relevant to textile sector having placement tie- ups. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar/Files/Representational) It will also be rolled out through the reputed training institutions relevant to textile sector having placement tie- ups. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar/Files/Representational)

In order to ensure steady supply of skilled manpower in the labour-intensive textile sector, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Rs 1,300-crore outlay for skilling and up-skilling an estimated 10 lakh people in the entire value chain of the sector, including spinning and weaving.

According to an official statement, the ‘Scheme for Capacity Building in Textile Sector’ will provide demand-driven, placement-oriented skilling programme to incentivise the efforts of the industry in creating jobs in the organised textile and related sectors.

“Ten lakh people are expected to be skilled and certified through the scheme, in various segments of textile sector, out of which one lakh will be in traditional sectors,” it said. The training courses will be compliant with National Skill Qualification Framework. The scheme will remain operational for three years ending in 2019-20.

The scheme is aimed at promoting skilling and skill up-gradation in the traditional sectors through the Ministry of Textiles and providing livelihood to all sections of the society across the country. The skilling programmes would be implemented through textile industry/units in order to meet the in-house requirement of manpower.

It will also be rolled out through reputed training institutions relevant to textile sector having placement tie- ups. Under the scheme, job role wise skilling targets will be based on skill gap identified for various levels including entry-level courses, up-skilling/re-skilling (supervisor, managerial training, advanced courses for adapting technology etc), recognition of prior learning.

Moreover, segment/job role wise requirement of skill needs will be assessed from time to time in consultation with the industry.

Web-based monitoring will be adopted for steering every aspect of implementation of the programme. FE & PTI

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App