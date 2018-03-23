Government to set up panel with Rs 1,000-crore fund to boost R&D in silk: Smriti Irani

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/Files) Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/Files)

With an aim to make the country self-reliant in silk production, the government will constitute an inter-ministerial committee with a fund of Rs 1,000 crore to promote research & development (R&D) and technology transfer in the silk sector, Textile Minister Smriti Irani said on Thursday.

“For technology transfer alone, around 50,000 people will be trained. To ensure that R&D is not limited to the textiles ministry, for the first time an inter-ministerial committee is being set up chaired by the Textiles Secretary in which close to Rs 1,000 crore is being provided especially for R&D, technology transfer with the support of other ministries,” Irani told reporters at a press conference here.

The minister also said that under the ‘Integrated Scheme for Development of Silk Industry’, which was approved by Cabinet on Wednesday, 50 to 80 per cent of the cost will be borne by the central government if individuals or some states opt for infrastructure development for silk production.

“If the beneficiary belongs to SC/ST community, 65 per cent cost will be borne, whereas if the beneficiary is from the North-East, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand or Chhattisgarh, the Centre will bear 80 per cent of the cost for infrastructure development, while the individual and state government will bear 10 per cent each,” Irani said.

She pointed out that out of 27 states, which consume and produce silk, only 17 states till now have a dedicated silk department or directorate. As a part of this Cabinet decision, the government will also make efforts to strengthen the coordination with states, she said.

