Government plans SPV to run stressed power units

Power plants with a combined capacity of 40,000 MW, all ready to go but either stranded or running much below their nameplate capacity, would benefit from the move, according to power minister RK Singh.

The power ministry has proposed that state-run lenders Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) along with NTPC form a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to run stressed power plants. The idea is that these plants are run by the SPV without any change in their current ownership, for a reasonable period, within which their value could improve as demand picks up.

Singh, however, added implementation of the proposal would be subject to it “finding resonance” with the finance ministry. The proposed SPV would have to get power purchase agreements (PPAs) signed for the plants which don’t have them, the minister said, adding that he was confident that a lot of PPAs would be coming up in the near future with demand rising. While the power ministry has convened a meeting to discuss the proposal with PFC, REC and NTPC on Tuesday, it wasn’t immediately clear how the SPV would finance the operational expenditure of the plants. According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, in case of defaulting/standard restructured accounts with aggregate exposure of the banking sector above Rs 2,000 crore, lenders will have to implement a resolution plan within 180 days from March 1, 2018; if the plan is not implemented during the period, the lenders are required to file for proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code within 15 days after the expiry of the deadline. So the power ministry’s latest proposal is contingent on a relaxation of the RBI’s guidelines, specifically for these projects.

The private power industry is, however, sceptical about the new proposal, as “it does not address the underlying stress causes”. Ashok Khurana, director general, Association of Power Producers, said: “The solution lies in resolving the stress factors, which are owner-neutral.”

The government had identified 34 power plants with an outstanding debt of Rs 1.74 lakh crore as stressed assets in the power sector. FE

