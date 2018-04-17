Government plans Delhi-Mumbai expressway at Rs 1 lakh crore cost

The government has also decided to build Chambal expressway that will be connected to the Delhi-Mumbai expressway. (Representative Photo) The government has also decided to build Chambal expressway that will be connected to the Delhi-Mumbai expressway. (Representative Photo)

The government is planning a new express highway connecting Delhi and Mumbai at a cost of Rs 1 lakh crore, Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari said. The government has also decided to build Chambal expressway that will be connected to the Delhi-Mumbai expressway. The Chambal expressway will also touch states like Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

“A sum of Rs 1 lakh crore will be spent on this expressway… A total of ten projects are underway costing Rs 35,600 crore to decongest Delhi, NCR,” the statement said.

About 40,000 commercial vehicles enter Delhi on a daily basis, which cause pollution and congestion in the city state, Gadkari, who is also holding the portfolio of water resources and Ganga rejuvenation, said in the statement.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App