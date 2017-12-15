Government, industry to carry out lighthouse projects: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Express Photo: Anil Sharma) Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Express Photo: Anil Sharma)

With an aim for a $1-trillion digital economy, the government and the industry on Thursday held a meeting where various projects to be undertaken were discussed. To spur digitisation, Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad said, the government and industry would carry out various lighthouse projects in areas such as digital healthcare, education, BPO, agriculture, localised content, etc.

The meeting was attended by representatives from Google, NIIT, Narayana Healthcare, Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Ola, Uber, Panasonic, State Bank of India, Axis Bank apart from senior officials of the Ministries of Education, Telecom and Health.

The Indian Express reported on Thursday that the government and industry were discussing lighthouse projects to work towards achieving $1 trillion in revenues pertaining to digital economy, which would include sectors such as telecom, software services, digital payments, digital content, cyber security, among others.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Prasad said that Google has suggested to make a national policy on digital mapping Indian roads and infrastructure which will be considered. He also said that Google could work with content generators such as publishers and advertisers to expand the scope of regional language content online. He also said that Bharti Airtel would be working towards bringing high speed Internet to rural India as well as building data centres in the country.

The minister said that the suggestions given by companies across various sectors will be compiled by January 15. “We have also received suggestions from Dr Devi Shetty (Chairman, Narayana Health) that there can be bedless hospitals. He says if we can have e-commerce then why can’t we have bedless hospitals where everything can be done on digital platform,” Prasad said, adding that government will explore opportunity in this area.

