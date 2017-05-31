Government forms panel to set up renewable projects at Kandla

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

The ministry of shipping has constituted a panel to explore setting up of 200 MW solar and wind energy project on the land located at Kandla port, Union minister of shipping, road, highways and transport Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday. “Kandla port has 1.5 lakh acres of land which is low cost and economically viable for all ports to invest in solar and wind projects and then wheel energy through the national grid. The cost of solar energy per unit has dropped to Rs 2.63 per unit and capital cost of wind energy too has dropped, which will help all ports cumulatively save Rs 600-700 crore annually,” Gadkari said at the conclave on Green Ports & Oil Spill Management – 2017 held in Mumbai.

The conclave was organised by the Indian Federation of Green Energy (IFGE) in association with ministry of shipping, Sagarmala, Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT), Indian Ports Association (IPA) and Shipping Corporation of India (SCI). Apart from the ports sector, Sagarmala will have 14 industrial clusters with a cumulative investment of Rs12 lakh crore as part of port-led development that will also be cost-effective and economically viable by consuming green power, Gadkari added. FE

