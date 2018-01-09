Government considering incentives for states promoting exports: Suresh Prabhu

Suresh Prabhu, Commerce Minister going to attend meeting with Finance Minister on slow down GDP at New Delhi. (Express Photo) Suresh Prabhu, Commerce Minister going to attend meeting with Finance Minister on slow down GDP at New Delhi. (Express Photo)

The commerce and industry ministry is considering incentives for states that play a proactive role in promoting exports as it will help boost economic growth, Union Minister Suresh Prabhu said on Monday.

He said he has sought the views of states on the issue, which was raised during the third meeting of Council for Trade Development and Promotion that took place on Monday.

“We are thinking of ideas whereby we can incentivise the states which promote exports. This is something that will have to work with our Niti Aayog. We have asked all the states to appoint at least one nodal officer who will be in charge of exports and other related activities. The states suggested that he should be a professional rather than a typical bureaucrat,” Prabhu told reporters in New Delhi.

If the GDP of states rises, it would push the country’s growth, he said, adding that the focus should also be on the districts’ GDP, which in turn would fuel the nation’s economy. Prabhu said the ministry is in the process of preparing a strategy to promote overall exports and push the country’s industrial growth.

Some of the officials of state governments told the reporters after the meeting that the exporters are still facing problems due to GST refund mechanism. On this topic, Prabhu said, “Let us look this issue with some perspective. GST refund is an issue which was tackled significantly in the month of October (last year). After that, there are still some issues remaining. The solution to GST refund lies in the fact that you don’t have to first spend and then refund. We are working on a system that would not require exporters to first spend and then refund. That will happen. Today, a few states said that we need to expedite this process. ” He added that the ministry is working on an ‘e-wallet’ system to resolve the matter.

Before the implementation of the GST last July, exporters used to get ab-initio exemptions from duties. But now they have to pay first and then seek refund. Due to this process, the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) has stated that about Rs 1,85,000 crore will get stuck with the government.

Under the proposed “e-wallet” system, according to FIEO, the problem of liquidity will be solved as exporters may use it like a running account where money will be debited from e-wallet when duty paid supplies have to be undertaken and the amount will credited when the proof of exports is made available.

The other issues which came up for discussion during the council’s meeting include role of foreign direct investment (FDI) in promoting exports and enhancing role of states to push shipments. During the meeting, Prabhu said, Goa chief Minister Manohar Parrikar suggested that all states prepare their export policies. So far, only 14 states including Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Tripura and Jammu and Kashmir have done that.

Talking about the ‘Make in India’ program, Prabhu stated, “Make in India is something necessitates from a reality that we cannot meet a growing customer demand, growing demand coming from a manufacturing sector, and growing demand of services sector, by imports alone. India is one of the few countries of the world that is highly import-dependent even for its defense needs…As you can see, in electronics, we are the largest consumer and we are the largest importer…So, Make in India is a program that will boost GDP significantly because when you start manufacturing something here than the entire eco-system gets developed.”

FIEO President Ganesh Kumar Gupta suggested exemption from electricity duty under the GST regime and transport subsidy to increase competitiveness. The state ministers of commerce and industry, secretaries of concerned central departments and heads of other exportrelated organisations are the members of the Council for Trade Development and Promotion. The country’s merchandise exports during April-November 2017-18 increased by 12.01 per cent to $196.48 billion.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App