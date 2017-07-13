Goods and Services Tax to benefit MSME sector: Kalraj Mishra

Kalraj Mishra, Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. Kalraj Mishra, Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

MSME Minister Kalraj Mishra on Thursday said small and medium enterprises need not fear Goods and Services Tax, and they should register themselves with GST Network as it will benefit them. He said the government has set up GST cells to resolve all the issues related with the new tax regime. The minister was speaking to reporters at the sidelines of national workshop on Goods and Services Tax (GST) readiness at New Delhi. Mishra also said that GST will help in reducing tax evasion and end inspector raj. “It is a very important tax reform. Small and medium industry should not be apprehensive about anything. We are doing workshops across the country to resolve all your issues,” he added. He also asked the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to give feedback to the ministry on GST as it will take that up with the GST Council.

“We have set up GST cells for the industry. I request you all to do GST registration,” the minister added.

Talking to reporters, he said the MSME ministry has sought inputs from the khadi players on levy of GST on their products so that it can take up the issues with the GST Council.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App