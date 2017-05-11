Latest News

Gold futures marginally up on global cues

By: PTI | Published:May 11, 2017 11:29 am
Gold prices rose 0.05 per cent in futures trade on Thursday as participants raised their exposure, tracking a firm trend overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in June was trading higher by Rs 14, or 0.05 per cent to Rs 28,010 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 472 lots. Market analysts attributed gain in gold prices to raising of bets by participants largely on the back of a firming trend in global markets.

Meanwhile, gold gained 0.11 per cent to USD 1,220.20 an ounce in Singapore.

