Goa tourism minister inaugurates Food Hospitality World

Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar. Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar.

The 31st edition of Food Hospitality World (FHW) expo was inaugurated here on Thursday. The three-day festival was inaugurated by Goa tourism minister, Manohar Ajgaonkar who called it a “much needed event to shape Goa’s tourism”. Ranjeet Pandey, president, Goa Culinary Forum, and Mohan Deshpande, president, Hospitality Purchase Managers’ Forum (HPMF) were also present.

Saying that “Goa is naturally blessed with beaches, it’s churches, a way of culture and it’s culinary food”, Ajgaonkar thanked The Indian Express and Global Fairs Media for bringing the expo to its shores.

“As FHW also has international participants from Russia and Belarus, it will help to put Goa on the global hospitality and tourism map,” he added.

This is the third edition of FHW’s Goa chapter, being organised from June 1-3 at Dr S P Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in the state capital Panaji. The show will feature over 5,000 product categories and witness participation of over 300 international brands, alongside more than 7,000 industry professionals.

Since Ajgaonkar took over, he has been encouraging such events which bring collaboration between the trade, business and the people. Speaking after Ajgaonkar, Pandey promised the expo will see a culinary experience “of the next level”. He also added that it was a collaboration which the Goa Culinary Forum was looking forward to.

Deshpande, who spoke on behalf of HPMF, said such platforms were needed at places as it helped in strengthening the supply chain. “This show

has filled the gap by bringing the right products at good price to the local industry.”

This year, the FHW Goa 2017 will also see insightful panel discussions assisted by Hospitality Think Tank — The GM’s Conclave, The Power of Purchase and Indian Professional Housekeeper’s Association (IPHA).

The event will also feature its renowned live workshops like ‘3D Cake Art’ by Dubai based cake artist Vinita Lobo and ‘Apple Mania’ using Washington Apples by Gangadhar Bahera, executive sous chef, Cidade De Goa. There will be culinary competitions including Mixology Championship, Culinary Challenge of Goa and Professional Housekeepers’ Challenge.

The GM’s Conclave panel discussion will see representations from leading hotels and resorts in Goa such as Alila Diwa Goa, The Zuri White Sands, Lemon Tree Amarante Beach Resort, The Leela Goa, W Goa and more.

The first day will also see the ‘FHW Trendsetter Honours’ which will recognise excellence in different segments of the hospitality industry in Goa.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App