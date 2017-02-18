Global Investors’ Summit: Jharkhand receives proposals from various sectors

At the Global Investors’ Summit, the state has been able to attract investment proposals from a wide range of sectors, including footwear, textile, dairy, skilling techniques, to semi-conductor factory, solar power equipment manufacturing unit and products for smart cities among others. A group from Seoul finalised 210 acres of land in Khunti district for setting up of manufacturing units for items like semi-conductors, lithium ion battery, and electric scooters. “The land has been identified and finalised,” said Sunil Mishra, MD, Smart Grid Private Limited, the Indian partner for the group.

Chief Minister Raghubar Das held one-to-one meetings with the heads of Amul, Liberty Group, representatives of the Apparel Export Promotion Council and several export-oriented apparel companies.

Arun Giri, whose US-based firm would invest in skill development initiatives, said: “I am from Jamshedpur and wanted to work here. Once the proposal was put up, it was decision on-the-spot.”

Meanwhile, Australian High Commissioner Harinder Sandhu visited Dhanbad, where she signed MoU with the Indian School of Mines, on research in mining safety and other related areas.