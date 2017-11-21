Global Conference on Cyber Space: Event to witness 15 delegates from China

The first edition of the Global Conference on Cyber Space was held in 2012 in London. The first edition of the Global Conference on Cyber Space was held in 2012 in London.

The Global Conference on Cyber Space, where the Centre is keen to promote cyber-diplomacy as an issue, will see 15 delegates participating from China, two each from Pakistan and Afghanistan, nine from Bangladesh among various others. The largest delegation comprising 43 participants will be from the US, a senior IT ministry official said. The conference, which is considered to be one of the most important global platforms for cyber security and internet governance issues, will be held later this week on Thursday and Friday.

Chinese delegates include those from the government departments such as the Chinese foreign affairs ministry and the Embassy of China, apart from several participants from Chinese academic institutions. Two Pakistani delegates expected to attend the conference are from a non-profit organisation Digital Rights Foundation, the official said.

“Cyber security should be a global discussion and should be across public, private and the government sectors. If this forum is able to facilitate a discussion among stakeholders, that’s definitely taking the debate forward. Cyber threats can emerge from any geography, and can be administered from any geography. If you don’t have a collaborative discussion and the ability to share information across the world instantaneously, you may not be able to prevent these attacks as they emerge,” Venkatesh Krishnamoorthy, country manager-India, BSA-The Software Alliance.

Briefing reporters here last week, Minister of Law & Justice, and Electronics & Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad had said that cyber-diplomacy was emerging as a big component of international diplomatic discourse and “India’s quest for greater emphasis on cyber-diplomacy is to create meaningful engagement and also promote the case for digital inclusion.”

He had also said that cyber security will be one of the focus areas of the conference, “especially as the central government is in the process of setting up separate sector specific emergency response centres to ensure cyber security and strengthen technology infrastructure”.

Apart from Chinese government representatives and participants from academia, e-commerce giant Alibaba Group's CEO Jack Ma is also expected to attend the event via video conferencing, according to the aforementioned official, and is likely to attend the industry session along with Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani.

