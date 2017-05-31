Latest News

GIC Re’s global premium rises 82.2%, profit up 10%

GIC Re leads the agriculture treaties of 15 of 18 insurance companies. The general insurance industry had mobilised a premiums of over Rs 20,000 crore in crop segment in 2016-17.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | Mumbai | Updated: May 31, 2017 5:57 am

narendra Modi, Modi government, Three years of modi govt, modi govt annivarssary, Agriculture, agriculture sector, maharashtra agriculture, agriculture business, agriculture marketing, india news, indian express news

Public sector GIC Re, the only reinsurance company in India till last year, has posted a 10 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 3,127 crore and a gross global premium of Rs 33,585 crore, up 82.2 per cent, for the fiscal 2016-17. “Our higher premium income and profitability during the year can be largely attributed to the huge growth in crop insurance. Our Rs 9,744 crore crop portfolio during the year is a profitable business for us,’’ said Alice Vaidyan, CMD, GIC Re who announced the performance of the company on Tuesday.

The Indian reinsurer — which is preparing for its IPO — also for the first time registered a lower combined ratio of 99.7 per cent in the year 2016-17 as compared to 107.4 per cent in the previous year, Vaidyan said. GIC Re leads the agriculture treaties of 15 of 18 insurance companies. The general insurance industry had mobilised a premiums of over Rs 20,000 crore in crop segment in 2016-17. The premium split between the domestic and the overseas business during 2016-17 was 69 per cent and 31 per cent respectively.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Buzzing Now

Top News

May 31: Latest News