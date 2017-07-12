Forum writes to Arun Jaitley demanding action against audit firm

“In these cases, it appears, prima-facie, that the authorities have either avoided taking action or action taken by them is grossly inadequate,” the letter says. It alleges “inaction” on the part of successive governments against the firm, despite adverse findings, including by a Joint Parliamentary Committee, the RBI, the CBI and other agencies. The PwC had issued a statement, rejecting the allegations.

“We deny the allegations made. PwC has always complied and will continue to comply with applicable laws and regulations and any suggestion to the contrary is merely speculative.” Apart from Shah, RTI pioneer Aruna Roy, former finance secretary EAS Sharma, Jagdeep Chhokar of the Association for Democratic Reforms, former navy chief Admiral Ramdas and former Chief Information Commissioner Wajahat Habibullah are the members of the forum.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App