Food procurement programmes: India seeks lasting solution in current WTO ministerial

India on Monday sought a permanent solution to the critical issue of public procurement programme at the on-going ministerial of the World Trade Organization (WTO) and asked the developed world to trim their massive trade-distorting farm subsidies without putting the onus of a reduction in such dole-outs on developing nations.

Speaking at the plenary session in Buenos Aires, commerce minister Suresh Prabhu sought a special safeguard mechanism (SSM) to protect farmers from unusual shocks delivered by cheaper imports, in sync with a mechanism that already exists for the developed countries.

Prabhu asked the member-nations to desist from jumping to new issues like e-commerce or investment facilitation without settling those in the Doha development agenda, including a reduction in huge trade-distorting subsidies by the rich nations.

Prabhu reiterated India’s pledge for a rule-based multilateral trading system (the WTO framework) and expressed concern at the “inordinate delay” in the appointment of new members to the Appellate Body that is central to the WTO’s dispute settlement mechanism.

Separately, sources indicated that India could look to block any proposal to put investment facilitation on the negotiating agenda, as sought by the Friends of Investment Facilitation for Development (FIFD) grouping of 11 WTO members, including China, Argentina and Brazil.

“At MC11 (current ministerial conference) we look forward to constructive engagement of the entire WTO membership for taking final decisions in areas where specific mandates were provided at Nairobi (last ministerial in December 2015),” Prabhu said.

He stressed the permanent solution for public stockholding for food security is a matter of survival for 800 million people across the globe and made it clear that “we cannot envisage any negotiated outcome at MC 11, which does not include a permanent solution”.

While India has got a permanent peace clause for public stock holding (which protects food procurement programmes against penal action from WTO in case subsidy ceilings are breached), this concession is basically restricted to the programme running in 2013. This means no new procurement programme will be covered by the clause if the subsidy ceiling is breached there. Also, the clause comes with cumbersome notification obligations on farm subsidies doled out by these countries. India wants a better solution than the status quo that makes compliance easier and concession more substantial for developing nations.

