FM Arun Jaitley meets biz leaders to set agenda for Davos economic forum

Finance minister Arun Finance minister Arun Jaitley held a meeting with top industrialists on Tuesday along with commerce and industry minister Suresh Prabhu to shape the agenda for participation at the forthcoming annual meeting of World Economic Forum at Davos. The industrialists include Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Mittal and ICICI Bank managing director Chanda Kochhar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would lead the biggest Indian contingent of over 100 delegates to Switzerland during the four-day World Economic Forum 2018 at Davos starting January 23, the external affairs ministry had said on Monday. Modi would be the first

Prime Minister to attend the event in Davos in two decades. He would deliver a keynote address at the event and also hold a bilateral meeting with Swiss Confederation president Alain Berset. FE

