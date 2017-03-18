First refund automation centre launched in Mumbai

The customs commissioner of Mumbai, John Joseph, on Friday launched the first refund automation and digitisation centre at Jawaharlal Nehru Customs House, Nhava-Sheva. This centre, according to customs officials will digitise all paper-work for filing refund applications and in due course also sanction refund directly into the accounts of applicants. The customs has estimated that the new centre will save approximately six million copies of paper annually and will increase ease of doing business by reducing procedural hassle.

