Firms must drop retro cases to avail Direct Tax Dispute Resolution Scheme

The scheme opened on June 1 and is due to close on December 31. (Express Photo by Vasant Prabhu) The scheme opened on June 1 and is due to close on December 31. (Express Photo by Vasant Prabhu)

Companies including Vodafone, Cairn Energy and others facing retrospective tax demand will have to withdraw legal cases and not contest the constitutional validity of the retrospective amendment to income tax laws if they want to avail the dispute resolution scheme ending on December 31, the tax department has said.

Watch What Else Is making News

In the second set of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on the Direct Tax Dispute Resolution Scheme, 2016, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said that for any company to avail the settlement, it has to withdraw writ petitions pending before any court against imposition of retrospective taxation and furnish proof of the same.

In Budget for 2016-17, the government had announced Direct Tax Dispute Resolution Scheme, a scheme to settle the retrospective tax disputes by waiving interest and penalty if the companies agreed to pay the principal amount of the tax demand. The scheme opened on June 1 and is due to close on December 31.

“As per section 203(3)(a) of the Finance Act, 2016, where the declaration under the Scheme is in respect of specified tax and the declarant has filed any writ petition before the High Court or the Supreme Court against any order in respect of the specified tax, he shall withdraw such writ petition with the leave of the Court wherever required and furnish proof of such withdrawal along with the declaration filed under the Scheme. It is hence clear that if the assessee avails the Scheme, he cannot contest the constitutional validity of retrospective amendment in the High Court or Supreme Court,” the tax department’s FAQs said.

So far, none of the companies facing the retrospective tax demand have come forward to avail the scheme.

Announcing the one-time scheme of dispute resolution for companies that are facing tax demand for retrospective amendment to the I-T Act, finance minister Arun Jaitley had said in the 2016-17 Budget speech: “They can settle the case by paying only the tax arrears, in which case, liability of the interest and penalty shall be waived.”

According to rules of the scheme, the companies deciding to go for the tax settlement needs to provide proof of withdrawal of “any proceeding for arbitration, conciliation or mediation or any notice thereof under any law for the time being in force or under any agreement entered into by India with any other country or territory outside India whether for protection of investment or otherwise”.

The company will also have to furnish an undertaking waiving its right to seek or pursue any remedy or any claim in relation to the specified tax which may otherwise be available to it under any law or under an agreement with any country.

A firm using the offer would have to pay the principal tax amount within 30 days to the designated authority determining the amount payable by the declarant. Also, any amount paid in pursuance of a declaration shall not be refundable under any circumstances.