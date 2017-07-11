Fears about GST found unfounded after roll-out: Official

Most of the fears which preceded the rollout GST, have been proved unfounded, according to S K Panda, Chief Commissioner, GST and Central Excise, Eastern Region. Panda was interacting with a group of industry members at a session titled ’10 Days of GST Roll-Out: Experience Sharing’ organised by CII in Kolkata on Tuesday, said “So far, so far good … Initially, there were lots of questions, doubts, apprehensions even inhibitions about GST. There were even fears of price escalations. But in reality, nothing of that sort has happened”.

That’s a very good beginning for GST which is just 10 days old, he said. Panda also informed the industry members that his officers are visiting market places to make sure there are no procedural lapses by businesses.

The Chief Commissioner also pointed out that the documents submitted by 40 per cent of assesses are incomplete. As a result of this the entire registration process remains incomplete.

