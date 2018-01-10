FDI via automatic route: DoT withdraws proposal to ease limit

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has withdrawn its proposal of increasing the foreign direct investment (FDI) in the telecom sector, to 100 per cent through automatic route compared with 49 per cent currently, from the Telecom Commission after the home ministry raised concerns with the proposal.

A senior government official said that a separate working group has been formed to study the proposal and that, for now, the DoT will be considering FDI in telecom sector only from the perspective of the New Telecom Policy, which is being formulated.

FDI in telecom industry reached $6.08 billion in the first half of 2017-18, as per data provided by DoT last month. This was around 10 per cent higher than what it achieved during FY17.

