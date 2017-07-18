Facebook ties up with EDII-Ahmedabad to aid SMB’s to grow business online

With EDII’s aid, the program aims to train 20,000 micro, small and medium entrepreneurs of which 7500 will be from Gujarat, even as the program travels to key cities of Gujarat. With EDII’s aid, the program aims to train 20,000 micro, small and medium entrepreneurs of which 7500 will be from Gujarat, even as the program travels to key cities of Gujarat.

Facebook on Tuesday announced its partnership with the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India(EDII)- Ahmedabad for scaling up its global ‘Boost Your Business’ program to 22 states and 1000 cities in the next 6 months in the first phase of the partnership. The program was launched at the hands of Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani at EDII campus on Tuesday, who said that the initiative will boost entrepreneurship, employability and provide global visibility to small businesses.

The program which is designed to equip small and medium businesses with the knowledge, skill and technology to stay innovative and increase market globally has since 2015 visited 25 cities in 13 states including Gujarat and provided skills training to over 30,000 small business and self-help groups including 7,000 women entrepreneurs. With EDII's aid, the program aims to train 20,000 micro, small and medium entrepreneurs of which 7500 will be from Gujarat, even as the program travels to key cities of Gujarat.

Ritesh Mehta, Head of Programs, Facebook, South Asia said “Mehta said, “This initiative has already been rolled out in August 2015 in 25 cities till now. With EDII’s 40 year old experience in working with entrepreneurs on a national scale, in the next 6 month we plan to take it to 22 states and 100 cities and scale it up. The training begins today, where EDII trainers will be trained first on how small businesses can go digital without spending any money. Going forward we want to take this to 200-300 cities of India, because EDII’s reach is nationwide. With this program the cost of doing business for an SMB will go down, help them scale up and help them expand in newer geographies.Today India has close to 50 million MSMEs and out more than 2 million SMB’s (small medium businesses) are already on Facebook…If we (FB) want a thriving community in India we have a role to play in solving some of the problems of India- an important one being job creation which will be done by small businesses. Overall the goal is to train 300 EDII trainers initially and roughly 200 people per city is what our pilot group is slated to be and then we will expand and a key part of expansion will also be digital.This is not a revenue generating initiative and is one of our ways give back to community.”

“In alignment with the government’s goals, we are participating in the training and skilling of our country’s entrepreneurs,” said Sunil Shukla, Director, EDII at the launch ceremony. Currently over Facebook has 201 million monthly active users in India and globally, over 65 business million Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) have pages on Facebook, while more than 2 million SMB pages have been created on Facebook in India as of October 2015. The social media and networking service also shared that the number of new women-owned SMB pages on Facebook in India has increased approximately six-fold in the last four years (between 2012 and 2015).

