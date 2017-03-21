EPFO portal functional, but glitches continue

The website has been facing technical glitches in its software updation for services across the board. The website has been facing technical glitches in its software updation for services across the board.

At a time when the government is pushing for ‘Digital India’, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is struggling to make its online portal functional for over 17 crore of its subscribers. On Monday, after a prolonged delay of over three months to make it functional, the official Twitter handle of EPFO apologised in a tweet for the inconvenience and announced that the portal is now working.

The tweet was immediately met with replies from many users who complained about the inoperability of the portal. The unified member portal of EPFO was showing login link only for registered employers, but not for employees. “@socialepfo sorry but doesn’t work yet! Trying to log in since months!! UAN log in doesn’t work, password reset doesn’t work! Come on!,” a user from Mumbai replied to the EPFO tweet.

The website has been facing technical glitches in its software updation for services across the board. The work for software updation for EPFO portal is being carried out by Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, Pune, a research and development organisation, under the Ministry of Electronics and Inforrmation Technology.

In February also, the official Twitter handle of EPFO had apologised for the technical issues. “Sorry for your inconvenience the technical team is working on the operational issues of unified portal. Service shall be available shortly,” a tweet on February 8 had stated. Users have complained since December last year about their inability to check updated balance and settle claims through the portal. In absence of fully functional portal, users are also finding it difficult to update their profiles. Recently, the EPFO had extended the date of submission of Aadhaar number authentication by the members of Employees’ Pension Scheme 1995 up to March 31, 2017. Exempting withdrawal cases, the retirement fund body had made Aadhaar mandatory for final settlement of pension, but with technical glitches of the website, users are facing difficulties in completing the process.

The portal was launched by the EPFO on December 23, 2016.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now