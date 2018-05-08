EPFO data: Need to see if new jobs are from existing employers or newly registered ones, says Pronab Sen

EPFO payroll data showed a net addition of 3.11 million workers during the September-February period. EPFO payroll data showed a net addition of 3.11 million workers during the September-February period.

While the recently released EPFO payroll data showed a net addition of 3.11 million workers during the September-February period, International Growth Centre’s India Director and former Chief Statistician of India Pronab Sen said the more appropriate way to measure jobs should be from the employer’s side to see whether the new addition of jobs is from existing employers or newly registered employers. In an interview to Aanchal Magazine and Anil Sasi, Sen said that the GST may have triggered companies to register and added to the EPFO enrollment numbers, which is not equivalent to “creating a new job” as against already registered employers who show an increase in enrollment that should be counted as a net addition to organised sector jobs. Edited excerpts:

The EPFO’s recent move to release payroll data concludes that over 3 million jobs were created between September-February. Is it a good data set to measure job creation?

The thing is that 3.1 million is about half of the entrance into the labour force. So if the data is saying that out of the new entrants into the labour force, half have found jobs in the formal sector, which is what the EPFO represents, in a situation where the data itself has suggested that only 15 per cent are in the formal sector, that’s a big switch and that kind of strains credibility. If that had said a million or 1.5 million jobs, then it’s fine… but 3.5 million is a bit too much.

Is there a bump-up on account of the GST (goods and services tax) rollout?

What GST has done is that it has actually forced a whole bunch of companies to actually register. Now because they are registered, there may be a fear that people may come and check on their employment. Until now they were below the radar and so they may have actually registered, in which case what would end up happening is that existing workers are now getting registered with you. That’s not creating a new job. So, the right way to look at it is that because the EPFO is something which is employer based, that it is the employer’s responsibility to set up the EPFO account for all its workers and put in the money, you need to look at how much of this 3.1 million is coming from new employers getting registered.

If it’s existing employers who are increasing this, that’s one thing, it’s fine and that should be counted as a net addition to organised sector jobs. But if it’s a bunch of new companies coming in and registering, then you have to ask a question as to whether or not these people were already employing these guys but not paying the EPFO and I think that’s a large chunk.

Is that discernible in the EPFO data.

It’s very easy to work out because it’s by the employer. You should be able to simply take this year’s and last year’s records and just find out which are the employers which existed last year and which are the employers which didn’t exist last year and then look only at the second set. It should be no big trick.

The second is Aadhaar linking … in the EPF data, the problem was that it was the employer’s responsibility to register the worker. So, if I employ you, you would have been registered in the EPFO. Now you may have been employed in a different organisation before and you had an EPF account then, it was your responsibility to ask your old account to be merged into the new account. If you didn’t do it, a lot of people carry 6, 7, 8 EPF accounts so the claims were there to all of them.

But unless you took the active step of merging the account, they will all be treated as different accounts. Now, with Aadhaar that should have been rectified but again how much, what proportion of the EPF data has now been Aadhaar linked, I don’t know. It’s very likely that the new registrations that are happening (are Aadhaar seeded) but the old registrations may not be. That’s the big question mark. With Aadhaar as we go forward, the EPF will be a good source but at the moment, am not sure it’s the entire database.

Till that time, I’ll be very careful because we simply don’t know the size of the bias. But the simplest thing to check is whether, what Ghosh & Ghosh (study released by State Bank of India Chief Economist Soumya Kanti Ghosh and Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore professor Pulak Ghosh) had done, these were new accounts. But whether it was a new employer or not is the real question. If that’s a new employer then you have to ask follow up questions. Old employer, new account, that’s ok. New employer, new account, big question mark.

