EPFO Contribution for Over 20 Years: Board recommends loyalty-cum-life benefit of up to Rs 50,000

The Central Board of Trustees (CBT) of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has recommended amending Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) to provide for loyalty-cum-life benefit of up to Rs 50,000 at the time of retirement for over 20 year of contribution to the scheme. The EPFO board has also recommended extension of the benefit in the case of permanent disability for minimum contribution of 20 years. In its 217th special meeting held on Wednesday, the board of retirement fund body also recommended a minimum sum assured of Rs 2.5 lakh in the event of death of a subscriber.

“Board has recommended the proposal of extending minimum assured benefit of Rs 2,50,000 on death of EDLI member. Provisions have also been recommended in EDLI scheme for loyalty-cum-life benefit to members on superannuation on completion of 58/60 years of age/total and permanent disablement with minimum 20 years of contributory service as a pilot project for two years. Thereafter, the scheme will be reviewed,” said an official release.

Those members whose average basic wages are up to Rs 5,000 will get loyalty-cum-life benefit of Rs 30,000. Similarly, the members with wages of Rs 5,001-10,000 Will be eligible for Rs 40,000 benefit.

All those members getting more than Rs 10,000 monthly wage will be eligible for Rs 50,000 loyalty-cum-life benefit under the proposed scheme.

The board has recommended such benefits in view of a huge EDLI corpus of Rs 18,119 crore following addition of interest that accrued on investment of this fund.

At present, the dependants of the deceased get a sum assured of up to Rs 6 lakh. There is no provision of minimum insurance and any benefit for surviving members or in cases of permanent disability under the scheme. Labour minister Bandaru Dattatreya also launched Aadhaar Seeding Application after the meeting. The EPFO has developed this application with support of Common Service Centres (CSCs) and C-DAC.

The CSCs are ICT-enabled front-end service delivery points at the village level for delivery of government and private services.

With implementation of the seeding application, a PF member or pensioner can now walk into any of the field offices of EPFO or CSC outlets with UAN and Aadhaar and seed them. Retirement fund body EPFO has also extended the deadline for submitting Aadhaar number to April 30, 2017 for its over four crore subscribers. Earlier, the EPFO had set March 31, 2017 as the deadline for submission of Aadhaar number.

EPFO has also extended the deadline for submitting digital life certificates for its over 50 lakh pensioners till April 30 to link pension accounts with Aadhaar.

It has also done away with accepting life certificate manually through banks. Pensioners are required to provide life certificates digitally either through their mobile phones or at common service centres or bank branches providing such facility.

The latest EPFO order provides that if a pensioner is not able to submit the life certificate in digital format, then the same can be submitted in physical form with valid reasons for not submitting it digitally. It also says that a pensioner would cease to receive payments from May if life certificate is not submitted by April 30, 2017.

The EPFO enrolled 49,39,929 workers during January-March 2017. It had launched a special enrolment scheme to cover left out formal sector workers from January 2017.

