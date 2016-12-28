EOW files chargesheet against World Billiards Champion, Michael Ferreira

Michael Ferreira. Express archives Michael Ferreira. Express archives

THE ECONOMIC Offences Wing filed its chargesheet in the Qnet multi-level marketing scam on Tuesday before a special court in Mumbai. The chargesheet was filed against accused, including former World Billiards Champion, Michael Ferreira, who is currently in judicial custody.

Special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat said that the chargesheet was filed before the special Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors court on charges, including cheating and forgery. The chargesheet states the role of each of the accused including Ferreira in operating the multi-level marketing, Gharat said.

The EOW had arrested Ferreira and 3 others in October after their anticipatory bail was rejected by the Supreme Court. The prosecution has claimed in its chargesheet that Ferreira was the 80 per cent shareholder of Vihaan Direct Marketing Selling Limited, a franchise of Qnet and was part of the conspiracy in cheating investors.