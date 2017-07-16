Ensure dealers are registered under GST: Haryana Excise department to officers

Out of the 43,514 previously registered persons who have valid PAN but have not so far enrolled themselves, 11,880 had a turn-over of more than Rs 20 lakh each in 2016-17. Out of the 43,514 previously registered persons who have valid PAN but have not so far enrolled themselves, 11,880 had a turn-over of more than Rs 20 lakh each in 2016-17.

The Haryana Excise and Taxation department has directed field officers to ensure that all dealers in the state are migrated and registered in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime. “The Excise and Taxation Officers (ETOs) would do handholding. New registrations would be so tackled as to ensure smooth processing,” a spokesperson of the department said here on Sunday.

“The Permanent Account Numbers (PANs) of a total 2,55,408 persons have been validated as registered under Haryana VAT on the date preceding the appointed day under the GST. Out of these, as many as 2,06,553 have already logged in and completed the process of enrolment,” he said.

The spokesperson said that out of the successfully enrolled persons, 1,63,039 have submitted an application electronically in the form of GST REG-26 duly signed or verified through the electronic verification code.

He said that in case any tax evasion or non-compliance of the GST law is detected, follow-up action may be initiated immediately. “On an average, 780 applications in the form of REG-26 are required to be verified by each ETO. Therefore, all ETOs are required to start verifying the electronic applications of the persons submitted in the form of REG-26 expeditiously,” he said.

Out of the 43,514 previously registered persons who have valid PAN but have not so far enrolled themselves, 11,880 had a turn-over of more than Rs 20 lakh each in 2016-17. A ward-wise list of these persons is being forwarded to each district, he said.

The GST provides for levy of tax on the supply of goods or services or both. The erstwhile registered taxable persons paying tax under service tax are also required to get themselves migrated to GST, he said.

