Employment task force to submit report next week

The task force on employment data headed by NITI Aayog vice-chairman Arvind Panagariya is likely to finalise recommendations next week, labour secretary M Sathiyavathy said on Saturday. The Prime Minister’s Office last month constituted the task force to suggest solutions for having timely and reliable employment data for policy making.

The Prime Minister had directed to complete the task expeditiously so that policies on employment can be formulated on the basis on credible data. “The task force will be completing the recommendations in the next week,” the official said. After the global financial crisis in 2008, the Labour Bureau had started a quarterly survey of employment in eight sectors including leather, textiles and information technology to gauge the impact of slowdown on jobs.

Besides, the statistics ministry also comes out with quinquennial employment survey. The ministry has recently started field work on new employment survey from April and is expected to release the results of labour force from December 2018.

Sathiyavathy said the present employment survey does not really get the true picture of the employment scenario of the country, as its sample size is very small. “It (the present survey) covers only eight sectors and is an enterprise-based survey covering around 10,600 enterprises,” she said.

“The biggest challenge in the current survey is that these surveys cover those enterprises which employ over 10 persons. In India, 98.5 per cent of the enterprises have less than 10 employees. So, we are, in effect, not covering 98.5 per cent of the enterprises in the country. We need to expand the scope of the survey,” she added. “The idea of the task force is to focus on these issues and ensure that we come up with some methodology wherein we come out with survey or any other way of data analytics, (where) the real situation on ground gets reflected.”

Meanwhile, labour and employment minister Bandaru Dattatreya said due to various steps taken by the government, employment generation is increasing in India, while unemployment rate is decreasing. However, he did not offer any numbers to substantiate his claim.

As per the latest quinquennial employment survey (QES), published by the Labour Bureau, around 1.52 lakh casual workers engaged in sectors such as manufacturing, IT-BPO sector lost their jobs during the October-December period. The Labour Bureau, which is a wing under the labour ministry, collects information from around 10,630 units as a representative sample in eight sectors on an all-India level to prepare the report.

