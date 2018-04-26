Employers’ share: EPFO to inform members about contributions

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) said Wednesday it would inform its subscribers if contributions are not deposited by their employers with the body for a given month in due time. Currently, the EPFO only informs about the credit of contribution to subscribers account by SMS/e-mail to registered universal EPF account number holders.

“The members whose contributions are not deposited in time remain uninformed. In order to bring more transparency, it has been decided that an intimation by way of SMS/e-mail shall be sent to members…” an EPFO statement said.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App