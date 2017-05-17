Electricity connection does not prove ownership of property: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Express Photo: Pavan Khengre) Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Express Photo: Pavan Khengre)

While supporting the idea of “power for all” — including those who do not necessarily own a property — Union power minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that an electricity connection does not automatically prove the ownership of a property.

“Electricity connection does not prove the ownership of the property. Some states are afraid that providing power connections would lead to claims over properties,” Goyal said on Tuesday. The minister said that the Uttar Pradesh government is already working on norms for providing electricity connection to all (including tenants) in a way that it does not create ownership of the power customer. “It is already there in Maharashtra. We cannot deprive of anybody from electricity supply,” he added.

According to a RBI study released last Friday, finances of various states are worsening after they took over the debt of their electricity distribution companies (discoms) under the Central government’s Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojana (UDAY) initiative. On this issue, the minister said: “I wish the RBI will apply little more logic to what they have said to them because ultimately it was the debt of the state only. It was state discom debt which is taken over by the state. It was always a fact that it was state debt. I have made de facto into de jure. I have made it legally a state debt. I think we have done a good job and RBI will understand what we have done a good job.”

The UDAY scheme was launched in November 2015 for reviving the debt-stressed state discoms.

