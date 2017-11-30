Electoral bonds: Govt, RBI finalising norms; unveiling likely by year-end

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seal is pictured on a gate outside the RBI headquarters in Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters) The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seal is pictured on a gate outside the RBI headquarters in Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters)

The government is expected to unveil the electoral bonds scheme by the end of next month as the finance ministry and the Reserve Bank of India are close to finalising the norms for these bonds, sources said.

These bonds are likely to be issued by the RBI and some public sector banks and will have a limited validity during which these can be deposited into designated accounts of the political parties.

Officials familiar with the matter said the government has taken into consideration the issues of transparency raised by the Election Commission and other stakeholders. These bonds will not be allowed to be traded.

The smallest bond may be of Rs 1,000 denomination and donors can buy them in multiples, the sources said. An email sent to finance ministry spokesperson seeking comment on the story did not elicit any response.

Finance minister Arun Jaitley, during his Budget speech in February, had proposed steps for cleansing political funding, including a ban on cash donations of over Rs 2,000 to a political party from any individual.

He had also announced the proposal to issue electoral bonds through which a donor could buy bonds from authorised banks against cheques and digital payments that would be redeemable only in the designated account of a registered political party.

The government had also introduced omission of the first proviso in Section 182 of the Companies Act, 2013, which consequently removed limits on corporate donations to political parties. Under Section 29C of the Representation of the People (RP) Act, political parties have to file contribution reports complete with details of donors for any contribution above Rs 20,000. This was amended in the Budget session this year to introduce a proviso and explanation that exempts political parties from disclosing donations received from electoral bonds, even if it is above the prescribed limit.

According to Finance Bill amendments, the previous limit of 7.5 per cent of the average three-year net profit for donations has been removed and companies are no longer required to name the parties to which contributions are made — they will be required to disclose the amount.

Former Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi, at the time of demitting office In July, had expressed concerns saying that electoral bonds would impact transparency negatively and the poll panel had not been consulted.

Jaitley has reiterated the need to cleanse the entire system of political funding. At the Delhi Economics Conclave, 2017, organised by the finance ministry in July this year, Jaitley had said, “For seventy years — we have to honestly introspect and that is a problem that I am grappling with right now — for seventy years, India’s democracy has been funded by invisible money, elected representatives, governments, political parties, Parliaments. And I must say that the Election Commission completely failed in checking it.”

“And, therefore, having failed to check it for seventy years — as to how the world’s largest democracy is itself being funded today — the solution doesn’t lie in finding fault or problem with every solution that is suggested, and therefore, in the last budget, I did suggest a solution. We are actively working on it. I have asked political parties, both orally in Parliament and in writing, to offer a better solution. Not one have come forward till date, because they are quite satisfied with the present system,” he had said.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App