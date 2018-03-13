Eight sectors added 1.36 lakh jobs in July-September FY18

The annual change in employment for seventh round of QES over the corresponding period of preceding year (October 1, 2017 over October 1, 2016) reflects an increase of 2.5 per cent. (Illustration: C R Sasikumar) The annual change in employment for seventh round of QES over the corresponding period of preceding year (October 1, 2017 over October 1, 2016) reflects an increase of 2.5 per cent. (Illustration: C R Sasikumar)

The results of the Seventh Quarterly Employment Survey (July to September 2017) show an overall positive change of 1.36 lakh workers over the previous quarter, across eight sectors across the country. The annual change in employment for seventh round of QES over the corresponding period of preceding year (October 1, 2017 over October 1, 2016) reflects an increase of 2.5 per cent.

The sectoral break up revealed that there were positive changes in seven out of eight sectors — 89,000 in manufacturing sector, 21,000 in education sector, 20,000 in transport, 14,000 in trade, 11,000 in health, 2000 in accommodation and restaurants and 1000 in IT/BPO.

The survey recorded a negative change of 22,000 in the construction sector. Ministry of Labour and Employment that released the report Monday, attributed that negative change to construction of buildings and building completion and finishing. Senior Labour and Employment Advisor in Ministry of Labour and Employment, B N Nanda, said: “This may be due to seasonal activities as well as festivities.”

74000 female workers were added, which is more than male workers who accounted for a positive change of 62,000. The number of regular workers marked a positive change of 65,000 followed by a positive change of 44,000 and 23,000 in contract and casual workers, respectively.

Ministry officials said that the Sixth Economic Census (2013-14), revealed that there were 58.5 million establishments in operation employing 131.29 million persons.

Economic Census was used as the sampling frame for the present QES. The coverage excluded all the activities which were outside the purview of 6th EC. Further, broad activities which were covered by the 6th EC but excluded from the QES are financial & insurance activities, agricultural activities other than crop production, etc. Further, the QES does not capture the employment data from new units which emerged after the 6th EC. The fieldwork for 6th EC was conducted during January 2013 to April 2014.

These eight sectors constitute around 81 per cent of the total employment of units with 10 or more workers (Organised sector) in the 6th EC.

The results of the first report revealed that total estimated employment as on April 1, 2016 in the 8 selected sectors was 205.22 lakh. The successive reports revealed a consistent positive change in estimated employment by 77,000 in second quarter i.e. July 1, 2016 over April 1, 2016, followed by 32,000 in third, 1.22 lakh in the fourth quarter, 1.85 lakh in the fifth and 64 thousand in the sixth quarter.

