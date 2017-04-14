ED carries out searches on premises of six CAs

As part of its ongoing crackdown against shell firms, Enforcement Directorate on Thursday searched the premises of six chartered accountants in Delhi. The searches were conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and were connected to alleged benami transactions of over Rs 200 crore.

This money, ED said, had been laundered using shell firms formed by two market entry operators Surendra Jain and Virendra Jain. Both had been arrested by the agency for laundering close to Rs 4,000 crore via 90 shell firms.

“Searches have been conducted at the premises of CA/mediators, located at Lakshmi Nagar, Dilshad Garden, Rana Pratap Bagh, Azadpur, Karolbagh, Model Town, Dariba Kalan and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg. During the searches incriminating documents/digital hard disks, related to beneficiaries’ transactions, have been resumed for further investigation,” ED said.

The ED had registered a case in the matter in February. According to ED, the Jain brothers provided accommodation entries by accepting funds from their beneficiaries through mediators and converting the same into share premium transactions in the beneficiary company.

