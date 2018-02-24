E-way bills for inter-state goods movement should be implemented by April 1: Sushil Modi

Bihar Deputy chief minister Sushil Modi. Express photo by Anil Sharma 11.08.2017 Bihar Deputy chief minister Sushil Modi. Express photo by Anil Sharma 11.08.2017

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Group of Ministers (GoM) head Sushil Modi Saturday said that the GST provision requiring transporters to carry an electronic-way bill generation for inter-state movement of goods should be made mandatory by April 1.

“We recommended that from 1st April 2018 E-Way bill should be made mandatory. This is subject to the approval of GST Council,” said Sushil Modi at the GoM (Group of Minister) to resolve IT challenges faced in GST implementation.

At the Group of Ministers meeting held in Delhi, he added that 26-30 lakh e-way bills are expected to be generated when implemented this time and the requirement for intra-state movement of goods of more than Rs 50,000 value would be introduced in phases after assessing the response for inter-state movement.

Currently, 9.5 lakh taxpayers are registered on E-Way bills portal and 6.5 Lakh E-Way bills are generated per day, he said.

An electronic- way bill or ‘e-way bill’ system that offers the technological framework to track intra-state, as well as inter-state movements of goods of value exceeding Rs 50,000, for sales beyond 10 km in the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, was inaugurated on February 1 after undergoing trials.

But due to technical glitches in the e-way bill system, the Central Board of Excise and Customs announced that the trial phase of the electronic system would continue until further orders. Modi said the recommendation of the panel would be considered by the GST Council at its meeting on March 10.

