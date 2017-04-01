E-filing for two ITRs launched by I-T dept

The Income Tax department today launched the e-filing facility for select Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for the assessment year 2017-18. The two ITRs that are now available for filing on the e-portal of the department– http://incometaxindiaefiling. gov.in– are the ITR-1 ‘Sahaj’ and ITR-4 (Sugam).

The other five ITRs will soon be activated for filing on the e portal, a senior officer said. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had yesterday launched all the seven ITRs for AY 2017-18 including the one-page simplified ITR-1 for salaried class and people having income from one house and interest totalling upto Rs 50 lakh.

The filing of these returns can be done till July 31.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now