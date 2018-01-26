Duty drawback: Government hikes rates on 102 items

Duty drawback rate is the refund of certain duties and fees that is collected when the item is imported by a company. Duty drawback rate is the refund of certain duties and fees that is collected when the item is imported by a company.

In order to provide relief to exporters, the Central government on Thursday enhanced the rates under the duty drawback scheme on 102 items including seafood products, leather, articles of leather, automobile tyres, bicycle tyres, bicycle tubes, glass handicrafts and bicycles.

As per the notification dated January 22, 2017, issued by the Ministry of Finance, the drawback rates on automobile tyres, bicycle tyres and other rubber tyres were increased from 2.6 per cent, 2 per cent, 2 per cent to 3.6 per cent, 5.75 per cent, 3.6 per cent, respectively.

The duty drawback rates have been originally listed in the schedule appended to the Customs and Central Excise Duties Drawback Rules, 1995. Duty drawback rate is the refund of certain duties and fees that is collected when the item is imported by a company. This drawback rate is given to the company by the Central government at the time of export.

Bipin Sapra, Tax Partner, EY India, said, “The revision of drawback is a welcome relief to the exporters and their cash flow should improve, which had been adversely impacted because of delayed refunds and increased input cost in GST.”

The drawback rate on grey yarn of fine animal hair, which has not been put up for retail sale, has increased from 4 per cent to 4.9 per cent. The drawback rates on dyed yarn of fine animal hair has been increased from 4 per cent to 5.1 per cent.

Leather sandal uppers have seen their drawback rate increase from 1.7 per cent to 1.8 per cent. Glass hardware and handicrafts have seen their drawback rate go up to 2.2 per cent from 1.5 per cent.

