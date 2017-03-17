Dubai Chamber to open Mumbai office

The Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Thursday said it would open an office in the financial capital to support Indo-UAE trade. The chamber’s first Indian office will be opened later this year in the financial capital, it said in a statement “We see a host of opportunities for business synergies between Dubai and Mumbai,” its chairman Majid Saif Al Ghurair was quoted as saying in a statement. “We have a strong commitment and will be encouraging Dubai companies to open up business in Mumbai and to strengthen public-private partnerships,” he added.

