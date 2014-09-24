Don’t withhold PF of construction workers: Delhi HC to employers

Safeguarding social security benefits of building and construction workers — the second largest worker group in the country — the Delhi High Court has ruled that employers can not withhold PF contributions of such workers on the grounds that the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) does not have adequate facilities for such migrant employees.

The move is a major blow to the building and construction industry, which has contended for many years that provident fund deductions for the mobile and casual workers in the sector are not feasible as the government can’t keep track of them.

The Delhi High Court ruling came in the case of five separate writ petitions filed by five builders and industry bodies against the EPFO that had initiated proceedings against section 7A of the EPF Act, 1952 for computation of their dues for casual labour.

The country’s construction sector, which is estimated at over $125 billion employs more than 35 million workers of which 83 per cent are estimated to be unskilled. It is the second largest employer in the country, after the farm sector, but many companies have for long claimed that they can not contribute PF dues of these workers due to the short term, migrant and casual nature of their work.

Over Rs 26,000 crore is lying in inoperative accounts of PF members where in the subscriber has not claimed the savings and is untraceable.

While the petitioners including the Builders Association of India, Som Datt Builders, Harcharan Das Gupta Engineering and Builders and others, Skyline Engineering Contracts, Tirath Ram Ahuja Pvt Ltd had in their writ petitions argued that there were deficiencies in the EPFO’s system such as the lack of monthly passbooks and a 10-digit permanent account number that would help trace such workers when they shifted jobs.

However, dismissing the petitions, the Delhi High Court ruled, “The petitioners are not entitled to any relief. Action initiated by the respondents against the petitioners under the provisions of the Act is liable to be continued in accordance with law.”

It has also directed the EPFO to put in place “a scheme which would facilitate the withdrawal of money by a peripatetic worker from any place in the country, at the earliest, if not done till date.”

