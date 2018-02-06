Don’t misuse I-T laws, says CBDT chief Sushil Chandra

CBDT chief Sushil Chandra said that with another proposed amendment in Income-tax Act, the companies will have to file I-T returns in time to claim profit-linked deductions. CBDT chief Sushil Chandra said that with another proposed amendment in Income-tax Act, the companies will have to file I-T returns in time to claim profit-linked deductions.

Appealing industry to not misuse direct tax provisions, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Sushil Chandra on Monday said that the government introduced anti-abuse measures to take action against shell companies. Chandra also said that with another proposed amendment in Income-tax Act, the companies will have to file I-T returns in time to claim profit-linked deductions.

“We have brought a section in which, earlier companies could be prosecuted when minimum tax liability was Rs 3,000 for not filing returns. Now we have found companies who have been used for tax crimes like shell companies which have been passing through cash of other entities so it was difficult to file a prosecution against these companies because of this particular condition. Now if these companies are abused they can also be prosecuted under the tax law. It’s not that we are going to prosecute each and every company for that, only the companies who have been misused by others to launder money, we can get that power to prosecute them,” Chandra said at a CII post-Budget session.

The Finance Bill, 2018 has proposed to remove a clause that allowed prosecution against companies only if there was a tax payable of more than Rs3,000.

On the amendment for timely return filing for profit-linked deductions, Chandra said it would bring in discipline. “Deductions under chapter VII C are profit-linked. It’s not that every company will come into that…it is to make a discipline that you file in time and we also get time to process,” Chandra said.

The explanatory memorandum to Budget for 2018-19 proposes to extend the scope of section 80AC to provide that the benefit of deduction under the entire class of deductions under the heading “C – Deductions in respect of certain incomes” in Chapter VIA shall not be allowed unless the return of income is filed by the due date”.

Chandra also assured the industry about valuation disputes pertaining to startups, saying that valuation reports of only 20-30 startups have not been accepted. “Some firms have been misused by highly exaggerated valuation… share worth Rs 10 being purchased at Rs 10,000 without any proper valuation, then only the question arises. It’s not the case that we haven’t accepted valuation of every start-up. I found out from Bangalore and Mumbai that only 20-30 companies are there where valuation report has not been accepted. We have already issued instructions for that we will not press for demand till the first appeal is decided,” he said.

