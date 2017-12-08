Domestic private jets won’t need DGCA nod for overseas flights

They can also undertake international flights as per authorisation issued by DGCA, by filing a flight plan with ATC unit concerned,” the DGCA statement said. They can also undertake international flights as per authorisation issued by DGCA, by filing a flight plan with ATC unit concerned,” the DGCA statement said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has liberalised rules for private jet operators flying outside the country by doing away with approvals required from the regulator before each flight, with effect from December 15. The revision in these regulations are applicable only for private aircraft registered in India.

“These revised regaulations shall come into effect from 15.12.2017, and thereafter, Indian aricraft operators approved/authorised to undertake international operations shall not be required to obtain prior permission from DGCA for undertaking international non-scheduled flights from/to airports with custom/immigration facilities,” the regulator said in an official statement.

Currently, for private jet operators flying Indian registered aircraft outside the country, a precondition exists where obtaining DGCA’s permission, called as “YA number”, is mandatory before each flight to ensure that the aircraft is suitable for operations. “The scheduled and non-scheduled operators are certified by DGCA for undertaking international operations in compliance with ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) and are given ‘area of operations’ based on their operational capabilities. Such operators approved for ‘international’ area of operations can henceforth operate international non-scheduled flights as per the area of operations endorsed on their Air Operator Certificate/Permit after filing a flight plan with ATC unit concerned,” DGCA statement said.

As part of the revised guidelines, the DGCA will issue an authorisation, which will be valid for five years private aircraft operators for carrying out overseas flights based on ICAO SARPs norms, the release added. “The private aircraft operators shall also be issued an authorisation with a validity of five years for undertaking international operations upon compliance of the laid down requirements as per ICAO SARPs. They can also undertake international flights as per authorisation issued by DGCA, by filing a flight plan with ATC unit concerned,” the DGCA statement said.

