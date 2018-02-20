Digital India was unthinkable some years ago, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Express photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Express photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India is best-placed to leverage the power of technology and leap-frog into the future while ensuring empowerment of every citizen. He was speaking after inaugurating through video link the World Conference on IT at Hyderabad.

“Digital India is a journey bringing about digital inclusion for digital empowerment aided by digital infrastructure for digital delivery of services. Leveraging technology in such a holistic manner was unthinkable some years ago. We have successfully completed this life-cycle in the last three and a half years. This has been possible through a change in public behavior and processes. Digital India has not remained merely a government initiative, but has become a way of life. Technology has transcended power-point presentations and has become an inseparable part of people’s lives. While most government initiatives depend on a government push, Digital India is succeeding because of the people’s pull,” he said.

Adobe Systems would be setting up their Artificial Intelligence Center in Hyderabad soon, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen said during a meeting with Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao on the sidelines of World Congress on Information Technology which began here on Monday.

Narayen said tremendous development has happened in the past three and half years and the availability of skilled manpower makes Hyderabad an attractive destination for information technology companies.

“Adobe is thrilled to announce we are starting an advanced AI lab in Hyderabad. As the global leader providing content creation and enterprise experience software solutions, driving innovative products is the core essence of our company. The abundance of tech talent in Hyderabad, coupled with the pro-business stance of Minister K T Rama Rao, makes this an exciting initiative for growth for Adobe” said Narayen.

The Technology Demonstration Network (TDN) of T-Fiber was formally launched at the inaugural event of the World Congress on Information Technology by Union Electronics and IT Minister Ravishankar Prasad. He interacted with students of a government school in Maheshwaram village over the TDN. A three way communication between the school students in Maheshwaram on the outskirts of Hyderabad, a teacher in Hyderabad and the Union Minister at HICC was showcased on Monday. Later a telemedicine service between a doctor in Hyderabad and a patient at Mansanpally Primary Health Care center was also demonstrated to the Union minister.

An E-Kiosk set up at Tummaluru village, which provides a range of government-to-citizen services, video-conferencing facility and a host of agriculture services was also demonstrated to Union IT Minister Ravishankar Prasad and other dignitaries by MD of T-Fiber Sujai Karampuri. TDN is a pilot network which intends to showcase the government-to-government, government-to-citizens services and the range of applications in sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, education, entertainment that could be delivered over T-Fiber Network.

