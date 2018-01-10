DGH for further exploration of existing fields; operators be allowed to recover extra costs

This would allow cost recovery of exploration expenses from the revenue stream of existing discovery. This would allow cost recovery of exploration expenses from the revenue stream of existing discovery.

India’s upstream regulator DGH has proposed that further exploration be permitted within producing oil and gas fields and their operators be allowed to recover the extra costs on such forays from the ongoing production earnings.

Directorate General of Hydrocarbons last month proposed that “seamless permission for exploration in Mining Lease area after expiry of exploration period may be granted without any restriction”. This would allow cost recovery of exploration expenses from the revenue stream of existing discovery.

A February 2013 order permitted exploration in producing areas on condition that its costs be recovered only from the commercial discovery following the new exploration. Expenses on exploration wells, which did not result in a commercially exploitable find, were to be entirely borne by the companies.

Prior to 2013, the DGH’s stand was that further exploration within a producing area should not be permitted at all as it felt that the government’s profit share — after accounting for explorer’s costs — would be adversely impacted by addition of new costs.

Allowing indiscriminate exploration in already producing fields, where the government profit share may have kicked-in, would be detrimental to the exchequer, it felt.

The new move would come as a sweetener for Cairn India and Reliance Industries who have been requesting that they be allowed to recover all costs – including failed wells — from the oil and gas produced and sold from that particular block.

RIL and Cairn have maintained that exploration being a continuous process must be allowed in the mining lease under which they currently produce oil and gas from eastern offshore and Rajasthan blocks respectively. They argue that the ‘ring-fencing’ imposed by the Oil Ministry was not practical and legal. Globally, exploration is permitted in fields that are under production so as to keep adding new reserves to replenish ones that have been produced. In absence of rejuvenation, the fields will terminally decline from the day output starts.

