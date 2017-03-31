Demand spike: Rising temperatures stir up trading on power exchanges

Soaring temperatures across the country and beefing up of the transmission capacity between the western and northern regions have contributed to a sharp spike in trading volume on the country’s power exchanges.

On the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), the country’s biggest power trading platform, the trading volumes on the day-ahead market touched a record 150 million units (MUs) on Friday, against the daily average trade of around 100 MUs. As a result, the average market-clearing prices (MCPs) surged to nearly Rs 3 in most parts of the country on Friday — in the south, they were a tad higher — compared with an average of around Rs 2.5 per unit in February and January 2017.

The percentage of short-term transactions of electricity to total electricity generation in the country is a little over 9 per cent, of which about 36 per cent is traded on the power exchanges such as IEX.

The rising temperatures, which has sent the power demand soaring, and the enhanced transmission capacity from the western region to the northern region following the commissioning of the Champa — Kurukshetra HVDC (high voltage direct current) link, have contributed to the surge in the traded volumes, an official involved in the exercise said.

In February 2017, the spot market witnessed a total trade of 2,927 MUs with a daily average trade of 105 MUs, while in January, the market saw daily average trade of 104 MUs. In February, the average MCP was Rs. 2.54 per unit, almost at par with the price of Rs. 2.5 per unit in January 2017. Power exchanges use a price discovery mechanism in which the aggregate demand and supply are matched to arrive at an unconstrained market price and volume. This step assumes that there is no congestion in the inter-State transmission system between different regions. However, in reality, the system operator (NLDC), in coordination with the Regional Load Dispatch Centres or RLDCs, limits the flow (due to congestion) in the inter-State transmission system.

The percentage of short-term transactions of electricity to total electricity generation was a little over nine per cent during 2016. Of the total short-term transactions of electricity, 44.4 per cent was transacted through bilateral (through traders and term ahead contracts on exchanges and directly by distribution companies), followed by 36.21 per cent through power exchanges.

