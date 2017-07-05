Delhi Dialogue: India invites firms from Asean countries to invest

External Affairs Minister Sushma Sawraj (third from right) along with Asean ministers during the ‘Delhi Dialogue’ in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Source: PTI Photo) External Affairs Minister Sushma Sawraj (third from right) along with Asean ministers during the ‘Delhi Dialogue’ in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Source: PTI Photo)

Keen on fast-tracking the negotiations on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), India on Tuesday invited companies from Asean countries to invest in numerous sectors here. Talking at the 9th edition of the Delhi Dialogue, a conference in which policymakers converge to discuss a range of issues relating to India-Asean relations, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj said: “We place Asean at heart of our ‘Act East Policy’ and centre of our dream of an Asian century. Asean and India are natural partners that share geographical, historical and civilisational ties.”

“We are making efforts on all fronts to enhance physical and digital connectivity,” said the minister, adding that future focus areas of cooperation between Asean members and India can be described in term of 3C’s- commerce, connectivity and culture.” According to the minister connectivity is the core focus area for India. “We are making progress in enhancing the physical and digital connectivity.”

The Delhi Dialogue is being organised by the MEA in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci), and other bodies of the Asean countries.

Asserting that in the last three years, the government has undertaken a number of initiatives to boost the economy, Sushma said: “India is one of the fastest growing major economies in the world.” The minister pointed out to the senior leaders of the Asean countries that the government has introduced a series of reforms to improve the business environment here, including the recent launch of the goods and services tax (GST). FE

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App