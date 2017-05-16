Delhi: CNG prices hiked by 35 paisa per kg, PNG by 81 paisa per cubic meter

CNG station. (File Photo) CNG station. (File Photo)

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices were hiked by 35 paisa per kg in the National Capital Region (NCR) on Tuesday and piped cooking gas by 81 paise per cubic meters, reported news agency PTI. The price increase, due to higher operational expenses, will come into effect from midnight. Operation expenses have increased in the wake of higher labour costs due to the revised minimum wages notified by the Delhi government, PTI reported.

In a statement, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) said, “The new consumer price of Rs 37.65 per kg in Delhi and Rs 43.15 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad would be effective from midnight tonight.” IGL will continue offering a discount of Rs 1.50 per kg on the selling price between 12.30 am and 5.30 am at select outlets, PTI reported.

“The price of domestic piped natural gas (PNG) in Delhi will increase from Rs 24.05 per scm to Rs 24.86 per scm and in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad will increase from Rs 25.56 per scm to Rs 26.37 per scm,” it added.

The last price revision took place on December 3, 2016, when CNG was hiked by Rs 1.85 per kg tonne, after rated were increased by gas producers, reported PTI. CNG was increased to Rs 37.30 per kg in Delhi and Rs 42.75 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad.

(With inputs from PTI)

