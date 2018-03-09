Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas ropes in U K Sinha

UK Sinha UK Sinha

India’s largest law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM) on Thursday appointed U K Sinha, former chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) as a senior advisor to lead its first-ever corporate governance centre.

The law firm in a press statement said its corporate governance centre will “undertake continuous study and research on complex and nuanced issues pertaining to governance”.

This will be Sinha’s first assignment after his tenure at Sebi ended in February 2017. Sinha, a 1976-batch IAS officer, has served as joint secretary in the finance ministry, and looked after banking as well as capital markets divisions. He was appointed as chairman of Sebi, for an initial period of 3 years, followed by two extensions leading to a term of over six years.

“…We are taking our Corporate Governance practice sharply to the next level. We believe that this has the potential to be an independent practice like in western markets. We see governance related conversations becoming more frequent and urgent across Indian corporates, stakeholders and regulators,” said Cyril Shroff, managing partner of CAM.

The law firm said the initiatives of the corporate governance centre will include “providing specialized, bespoke board advisory services, assisting companies in setting up internal governance procedures and controls, representation in shareholder/ activist engagements engaging with Indian and international stakeholders and training of board members and senior management”.

